State Police investigating skeletal remains found in Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police is conducting an investigation following the discovery of human skeletal remains Saturday afternoon in the city of Auburn.

The remains were found in a wooded area west of C&A Tool Engineering. A person walking in the wooded area discovered the remains between 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Because of the remain’s decomposition, police were not able to immediately identify the individual.

Investigators say there is no outward indication of foul play at this time, but the autopsy will provide more information on the manner and cause of death as well as the person’s identity.