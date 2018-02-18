Sen. Donnelly visits Fort Wayne to address labor leaders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Senator Joe Donnelly addressed a crowd of labor leaders in Fort Wayne on Sunday.

He talked during a meeting hosted by the northeast Indiana AFL-CIO at Sheet Metal Workers Local 20. The senator praised the group saying that they are creating opportunities for jobs which helps build Indiana and America. He also noted the success of Fort Wayne’s apprenticeship program.

Sen. Donnelly also talked about the Affordable Care Act, keeping jobs in America, and the importance of voting.