Science Central to offer spring break fun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With spring break around the corner, parents may be wondering how to entertain the kids. Science Central in Fort Wayne is a great option – offering various learning activities for visitors of all ages

Martin Fisher of Science Central joined First News for another morning of Science Sunday. Watch the video for a look at something you can try at home or during a visit to Science Central on spring break.

Science Central is an exciting mix of inspiring and fun hands-on learning and engaging fun. Each year through attendance, programming, and outreach they impact over 140,000 individuals and have served nearly 2 million people since opening.

You and your family can check out Science Central Wednesday through Sunday. It’s located on Clinton Street. Click here for more on winter break programs.