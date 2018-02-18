Man arrested for dealing cocaine, resisting law enforcement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An investigation led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne man after he ran from police Saturday.

Detectives in the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Gang and Violent Crimes Units received a tip of illegal firearms, gang activity, and narcotics trafficking at a home in the 1500 block of Rudisill Boulevard.

Detectives began investigating and tried to pull over Arthur Williams, 35, for a traffic offense after he left the home.

According to police, Williams then ran in his vehicle before he eventually got out and police took him into custody.

Officers found more than 90 grams of crack and powder cocaine, along with paraphernalia.

As part of the investigation, detectives got a search warrant for the home at 1504 E. Rudisill Blvd. During the search, investigators found more cocaine, marijuana, and paraphernalia in the home.

Arthur Williams now faces charges for dealing cocaine, resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, and unlicensed driving.

The incident is under investigation.