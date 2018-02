LOS Angeles, California (WANE) – His idols – jokingly – included Jackie Moon and also – not jokingly – Michael Jordan.

Mad Ants forward Dequan Jones was loose and took home the G-League Dunk Contest Title. The former Miami Hurricane recorded the first 50 of the competition with a dunk in the opening round.

Fort Wayne returns to action against Wisconsin on Wednesday.

My FAVORITE part of the @nbagleague #DunkContest though is when @TheMadAnts @DequanMJones was talking about his inspirations for dunking… Jackie Moon 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wMPITM7Qah — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) February 18, 2018