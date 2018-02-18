Groomers to unite for 4th annual Pawject Runway

FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WANE) – Next week, dog groomers will travel to Fort Wayne from across the region to compete in a show-stopping runway event.

This is the fourth year The Allen County SPCA will host Pawject Runway.

Jessica Henry, the executive director of the SPCA joined First News for a preview.

Pawject Runway features the creative talents of groomers from all over the tri-state area as they transform dogs into works of art and compete for top prizes.

While competitors work the runway, attendees will enjoy photo ops from the “puparazzi,” silent auction, hor d’oeuvres, cash bar, and more.

All proceeds from Pawject Runway benefit the Allen County SPCA’s Angel Fund, which provides medical treatment for severely injured or ill shelter pets.

Platinum Tickets – $150 (reserved seating along the runway) PLATINUM TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT! Gold Tickets – $100 (unreserved in 2nd & 3rd rows along the runway) Silver Tickes – $50 (general admission)

The event is at the Ramada Plaza Fort Wayne Hotel and Conference Center on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Get tickets here.