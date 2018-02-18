Fort Wayne’s first solar farm may come to the southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne could soon get its first solar farm and a possible location would put it on the city’s southeast side.

The solar farm would be apart of $42 million Posterity Heights project, a cutting-edge housing development for single parents who attend local colleges. It aims to provide affordable housing that increases quality of life while decreasing the cost of living for low-income individuals and families.

It’s now up to the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning appeals to approve the solar facility.

Using solar energy to run the entire 28 acre development will not only help residents save money, but it puts them on Fort Wayne’s energy forefront.

“We’re just excited that it’s happening in our backyard,” said Cedric Walker, Posterity Heights’ founder. “It’s real cool just to know that we’re apart of it.”

The project’s founder Cedric Walker says the solar farm will be three acres. It’ll have about 1,700 solar panels.

“We get a chance to educate our scholars on energy conservation,” Walker said. “They’re going to have this cool technology on their phones that they’ll be able to monitor how much energy that they’re using and what that does is it teaches folk how to preserve this wonderful creation that God has given us.”

Walker said it’s important that the solar farm is coming to the city’s southeast side, an area which isn’t typically looked at first for major innovation.

“To know that this is happening on the south side of town, it becomes a bridge to holistic development where our city is concerned,” he said. “It means that Fort Wayne is developing and we’re playing a major role in what’s happening with the growth and development in Fort Wayne.”

The zoning board could consider the solar farm project next month. The first phase of Posterity Heights is expected to be complete.