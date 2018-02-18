Farrell scores 37 as Notre Dame beats Boston College, 84-67

BOSTON (AP) — Matt Farrell scored 26 of his career-high 37 points in the opening half and made a personal-best 10 3-pointers with seven assists to help Notre Dame beat Boston College 84-67 on Saturday.

Farrell nearly matched his previous career high of 28 points set against Florida State last Saturday in the first period. He made all eight of his first-half 3s and finished 10 for 23, eclipsing his old high of six made 3s against the Seminoles.

TJ Gibbs finished with 15 points and Martinas Geben added 12 as Notre Dame (16-11, 6-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the third time in four games.

Jerome Robinson scored 29, Nik Popovic had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Ky Bowman added 13 points to lead Boston College (16-11, 6-8). The Eagles’ last win against the Fighting Irish came on Feb. 4, 2004, when both teams were members of the Big East.

Notre Dame leading scorer Bonzie Colson missed his 13th straight game with a left foot injury.

Farrell hit seven threes and had 20 points during a 31-14 Notre Dame surge that put the visitors up by 20 with six minutes left in the first half. Notre Dame was up 46-30 at halftime and led by as many as 26 early in the second.

Boston College got no closer than nine after that.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: With Colson sidelined, wins have been elusive for a Fighting Irish team that had lost eight of 10 coming in. But the Fighting Irish are in good position to finish strong after their recent hot streak.

Boston College: The Eagles’ hopes of an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament took a hit after having won two straight and three of their last four. They’ll need strong showings at N.C. State and Miami before finishing up at home against Syracuse.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Hosts Miami on Monday before playing two out of their final three regular-season games away from Edmund P. Joyce Center.

Boston College: The Eagles are on the road for three of their last four regular-season contests, starting Tuesday at N.C. State.