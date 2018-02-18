Driver tries to avoid animal, rolls car in ditch

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two teens were hurt after rolling a car into a ditch Sunday.

Around 9:30 p.m. Alejandro Davis, 18, Butler, was driving south in the 3200 block of County Road 47 when he saw an animal in the roadway. Davis told police he swerved to miss it and went off the road.

The car then went down an embankment and hit a utility pole before rolling four or five times, according to police.

The driver was taken to hospital with complaints of head pain. Davis’ 15-year-old passenger was also taken to a hospital with cuts and swelling to his face.

Their conditions weren’t clear.

The crash is under investigation.