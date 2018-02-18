Boys basketball sectional pairings to be announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s selection Sunday.
Boys high school basketball sectionals are set to be revealed. The tournament will officially begin on February 27th – and teams hope to make it all the way to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 24th for the state title games.
CLASS 4A
East Noble Sectional:
Carroll, DeKalb, East Noble, Bishop Dwenger, North Side, Northrop, Snider
Huntington North Sectional:
Columbia City, South Side, Wayne, Homestead, Huntington North, Jay County, Muncie Central
CLASS 3A
NorthWood Sectional:
Fairfield, Lakeland, NorthWood, Tippecanoe Valley, Wawasee, West Noble
New Haven Sectional:
Angola, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Garrett, Leo, New Haven, Woodlan.
Norwell Sectional:
Bellmont, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Heritage, Marion, Mississinewa, Norwell.
CLASS 2A
Westview Sectional:
Bremen, Central Noble, LaVille, Prairie Heights, Westview, Whitko.
South Adams Sectional:
Adams Central, Bluffton, Churubusco, Eastside, Fort Wayne Canterbury, South Adams.
Manchester Sectional:
Cass, Manchester, North Miami, Oak Hill, Rochester Community, Wabash.
CLASS A
Hamilton Sectional:
Bethany Christian, Fremont, Blackhawk Christian, Hamilton, Lakeland Christian, Lakewood Park, Smith Academy