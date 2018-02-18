Boys basketball sectional pairings to be announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s selection Sunday.

Boys high school basketball sectionals are set to be revealed. The tournament will officially begin on February 27th – and teams hope to make it all the way to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 24th for the state title games.

CLASS 4A

East Noble Sectional:

Carroll, DeKalb, East Noble, Bishop Dwenger, North Side, Northrop, Snider

Huntington North Sectional:

Columbia City, South Side, Wayne, Homestead, Huntington North, Jay County, Muncie Central



CLASS 3A

NorthWood Sectional:

Fairfield, Lakeland, NorthWood, Tippecanoe Valley, Wawasee, West Noble

New Haven Sectional:

Angola, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Garrett, Leo, New Haven, Woodlan.

Norwell Sectional:

Bellmont, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Heritage, Marion, Mississinewa, Norwell.



CLASS 2A

Westview Sectional:

Bremen, Central Noble, LaVille, Prairie Heights, Westview, Whitko.

South Adams Sectional:

Adams Central, Bluffton, Churubusco, Eastside, Fort Wayne Canterbury, South Adams.

Manchester Sectional:

Cass, Manchester, North Miami, Oak Hill, Rochester Community, Wabash.



CLASS A

Hamilton Sectional:

Bethany Christian, Fremont, Blackhawk Christian, Hamilton, Lakeland Christian, Lakewood Park, Smith Academy

