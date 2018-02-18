Beachem relishing first season as a pro

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As a rookie for the South Bay Lakers – the G League affiliate of the L.A. Lakers – New Haven graduate V.J. Beachem is learning on the fly as a professional basketball player.

The Notre Dame grad was recently home during the All-Star break and chatted with WANE sports director Glenn Marini about breaking into pro ball, his hopes for the rest of the season, and what it was like being roommates with quarterback DeShone Kizer at Notre Dame.

Beachem went undrafted following his senior year for the Irish But played on the Lakers’ NBA summer league team where the 6-foot-8 wing caught L.A.’s eye.

In 30 games for South Bay this season Beachem is averaging 8.9 points and hitting 40 percent of his threes.