5 escape morning house fire on Millbrook Drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two adults and three children safely escaped an apartment fire Sunday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to Brookmill Court Apartments, 2831 Millbrook Drive, at 9:41 a.m.

The first arriving crews found smoke and flames in a second flood bedroom. Fire officials said the five people inside evacuated before firefighters arrived.

The fire was under control in 8 minutes. The apartment sustained moderate fire and water damage and heavy smoke damage.

Fire officials said fire damage was contained to the bedroom because the residents closed the door to the room before getting out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.