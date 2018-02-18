2/17: Prep Boys Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider is going to win some big games – soon.

The Panthers pushed No. 6 Indianapolis Cathedral and couldn’t pull off the upset. The Irish win, 74-70.

Carroll 62, North Central 54

Canterbury 61, Bishop Luers 57

Homestead 55, Jay County 46, 1OT

Lawrence North 69, Fort Wayne South 65

Mississinewa 62, Bluffton 42

Monroe Central 55, South Adams 49

Norwell 67, Woodlan 62

Southern Wells 63, Union City 34

Columbia City 52, Northridge 47

East Noble 64, Wawasee 51

Angola 54, West Noble 42

Central Noble 63, Lakeland 52

Churubusco 66, Whitko 60

Fort Wayne Blackhawk 98, Hamilton 32

Westview 53, Prairie Heights 36