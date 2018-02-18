2/17: Prep Boys Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider is going to win some big games – soon.
The Panthers pushed No. 6 Indianapolis Cathedral and couldn’t pull off the upset. The Irish win, 74-70.
Carroll 62, North Central 54
Canterbury 61, Bishop Luers 57
Homestead 55, Jay County 46, 1OT
Lawrence North 69, Fort Wayne South 65
Mississinewa 62, Bluffton 42
Monroe Central 55, South Adams 49
Norwell 67, Woodlan 62
Southern Wells 63, Union City 34
Columbia City 52, Northridge 47
East Noble 64, Wawasee 51
Angola 54, West Noble 42
Central Noble 63, Lakeland 52
Churubusco 66, Whitko 60
Fort Wayne Blackhawk 98, Hamilton 32
Westview 53, Prairie Heights 36