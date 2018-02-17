Weather the Fort festival embraces winter for 3rd year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While many people are looking ahead to warmer days, one Fort Wayne festival is embracing winter for all of its beauty. It’s called Weather the Fort, and it’s back for the third consecutive year.

The event will feature local bands, ice carvings, live fire dancing, and live paintings. There will also be a variety of food and beer.

Six members of Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana started Weather the Fort in 2016. They said they wanted to add an exciting winter festival to the list of Fort Wayne festivals throughout the year.

Last year, around 2,500 people showed up for the winter festival. Organizers expect close to 3,000 attendees this year.

The event runs from 4-10 p.m. Saturday at Freimann Square.

It is a free event, but guest must be 21 or older.