USF School of Creative Arts to present 1984

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis School of Creative Arts is gearing up to present the Orwellian classic “1984”.

Director Brad Beachamp and actor Caleb Meyer joined First News Saturday for a preview of the novel turned stage play.

Catch the play February 23-25 and March 2-4, at the USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry Street, Fort Wayne.

Tickets will be available through the ArtsTix Community Box Office (260-422-4226 or online) at a later date.

Doors will open 30 minutes before the show for general seating. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors 65 years or older and children under 12. Group rates of $12 per person are available to groups of 20 or more. USF students, faculty and staff with a USF ID card can receive one free ticket for the play.