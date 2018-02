WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – Marc-Olivier Roy came through in the clutch.

The Komets earn their seventh win in eight games in the month of February as they beat Wheeling, 4-3. Roy scored with just 33 seconds remaining to take the victory.

The Komets are back in action tomorrow night when they host the Quad City Mallards at 7:30 at War Memorial Coliseum.