NeighborLink crosses 100 volunteer projects this year, 10,000 total

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – From the north side of the county to the south side of the city, volunteers are using the organization NeighborLink to make their community a better place to live.

“In 2018, we’ve just crossed 100 projects and we’ve been doing a lot of significant projects throughout the winter,” NeighborLink Fort Wayne Executive Director Andrew Hoffman explained.

Volunteers are rolling up their sleeves and getting to work all across Allen County. In fact, since 2003, these people have worked on more than 10 thousand projects.

“NeighborLink mobilizes over 3 thousand volunteers a year and we welcome all kinds of volunteers,” Hoffman added. “Today is a perfect example of a family friendly event. If your kid can carry a stick, they can help. So we welcome all kinds of volunteers, backgrounds, skill sets.”

Saturday’s event was at Camp Red Cedar on Hursh Road. Volunteers helped out an organization that helps others, connecting people with disabilities with horses.

“They come together and they make this the most accessible place for any individual to come here,” Camp Red Cedar Therapeutic Riding Instructor Colleen Esterline said.

The few hours spent by families at the camp clearing brush makes a big difference.

“It’s really cool to see because we have everything for everybody,” Esterline added. “We have handicap accessible cabins that people stay in and that wouldn’t be possible without the help of everyone that comes out.”

NeighborLink connects people who might need help fixing things around the house with single volunteers as well.

“Everybody has a need,” Volunteer Nate Perry said. “Sometimes we’re afraid to ask. Sometimes we think that need is too big and no one will help, when in reality, people are willing to.”

In a house on Lafayette Street, volunteers are helping a church transform a neighborhood.

“It’s a great opportunity to learn about people and where they come from and their story and just share time together helping a great cause,” Perry explained.

For volunteer or find more information on NeighborLink, visit the group’s website here: https://www.nlfw.org/