Man arrested for stalking after following woman to Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) Police arrested a man in Warsaw Tuesday after a woman told police he had followed her in his car as she drove along U.S. 30 for approximately 70 miles.

According to Warsaw police, the woman told them she was traveling east on U.S. 30 in the area of Valparaiso when she noticed a green car appeared to be following her.

At one point the car pulled up beside her and the driver, later identified as Rodney W. Falls, 54, of Valparaiso, waved to her.

The woman said she intentionally switched lanes at least three times and each time the car following her would also switch lanes, cutting off vehicles that were already in the lane.

When she arrived in Warsaw, she exited U.S. 30 and drove around searching for the Warsaw Police Department via a mobile device.

She claims Falls continued to closely follow her as she turned onto each street.

She finally located the police department and pulled into the parking lot and the car pulled in next to her.

She immediately drove out of the lot and called 911.

Central Dispatch told her to return to the police department and go inside.

During the 911 call, the she drove around the block and the car continued to follow her. She pulled back into the parking lot and quickly got out of her vehicle as the car again pulled in next to her.

Warsaw Police Department employees observed the suspicious activity and immediately brought her into the building.

Officers then made contact with Falls in the parking lot.

Falls told officers he was just driving to Warsaw because it was a nice day, but would not give a purpose for his travel or his final destination.

After being told the police department had surveillance video, Falls admitted to following the woman, but again didn’t explain why. He also told officers he did not know the woman.

Investigators believe Falls was unaware he had pulled into a police parking lot.

Falls was arrested and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail for Stalking, level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, misdemeanor.

The Warsaw Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident which has broadened to include additional jurisdictions.