Local artist releases new music video with powerful message

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Zandria and Taylor Zank aka T-Zank joined First News Saturday to talk about the new video for “Real.” Jessica Crozier from the police department also joined to talk about the message behind the video.

Zandria is a Crush House Entertainment artist, who has become a staple in the Midwest music scene. She is a pop artist with over 350,000 YouTube view on her first two singles.

Crush House Entertainment is a full service recording studio, artist management and vocal coaching company. Located on Coliseum Blvd., just off of Lima Rd. in Fort Wayne, they are easy to get to. Whether you need vocal lessons, recording, mixing, matering or guidance in your musical career, CHE can help you.

The video for Real comes with a powerful message. It’s sung by Zandria, a Bellmont high scool student and rapper T-Zank. The video shows a woman walking away from an abusive relationship. A message at the end states there is never an excuse for abuse.

Watch the video here.