Fort Wayne firefighters rescue woman from burning house

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was saved by Fort Wayne firefighters from a burning house Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to 2816 Barnhart Avenue at 9:21 a.m.

FWFD officials said a woman called 911 and while talking to dispatchers dropped the phone. The phone line remained open and dispatchers could hear smoke detectors but were not sure if the woman made it out safely. The information was relayed to responding firefighters.

Fire crews arrived and found heavy smoke and flames in a back bedroom of the house.

Firefighters quickly attacked the fire and located the woman inside the bedroom. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The fire was under control is approximately 15 minutes.

The home sustained heavy fire and smoke, and moderate water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.