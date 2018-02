FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle crash claimed one person’s life and closed part of a highway interchange Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on the I-469 westbound ramp to I-69 southbound on the north side of Fort Wayne.

Medics pronounced the biker dead at the scene. No other details about the crash were immediately known.

Police were called to the scene to re-route traffic around the area.

This is a developing story.