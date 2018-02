LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WANE) – The Central Noble girls’ basketball team will play for its first-ever state championship.

The Cougars defeated Frankton, 52-44 in semi-state action Saturday at Logansport High School.

The 2A title game will take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Feb. 24 at 12:45 p.m.

Central Noble will play Winchester, who needed overtime to defeat Paoli.

Saturday’s title game will also be the first for Winchester.

Highlights and more game information will be posted later.