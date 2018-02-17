Bryson Scott Sets Single-Season Scoring Record As ‘Dons Win at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. – Fort Wayne men’s basketball never trailed in an 84-72 road victory at North Dakota State on Saturday (Feb. 17) afternoon. The win is Fort Wayne’s first at North Dakota State since 2011.

Bryson Scott entered Saturday’s game needing 17 points to set the new program record for single-season points. He got exactly 17. The record breaking basket came on a steal and a layup with 6:59 remaining in the game. It gave Scott 673 points this season, passing Bruce Roland’s 672 points in 1987-88.

Scott was one of four Mastodons in double-digits. Kason Harrell scored 24 points, tying a career high with six 3-pointers.

John Konchar totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Jax Levitch added 10 points, five rebounds and a pair of steals.

The ‘Dons made their first three 3-point attempts of the game and opened a lead as large as 12 points in the first half. Konchar connected on his first four shots and finished the first half with 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Fort Wayne was 14-of-31 from long range in the game. The biggest 3-pointer came with 4:22 remaining. NDSU had just advanced within a possession at 67-64 following a four-point play by Jared Samuelson. But then Matt Weir drained a 3-pointer to start an 8-0 Fort Wayne run to ice the game.

The visiting ‘Dons finished 28-of-59 (47.5 percent). The Bison shot 45.6 percent (26-of-57).

NDSU falls to 14-15 (4-8 Summit League). Fort Wayne improves to 18-12 (7-6 Summit League).

The ‘Dons are back in action on Saturday (Feb. 24) at 7 p.m. at the Gates Sports Center against South Dakota State. It will be Homecoming and Senior Night. The Fort Wayne women will host South Dakota State at 3 p.m. It will be a split admission for the two contests.