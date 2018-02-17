2/16 Highlight Zone: Carroll Clinches SAC Title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll bested rival Homestead 55-45 in the Highlight Zone “Game of Week” as the Chargers clinched their first SAC title to headline area hoops on February 16.

Carroll and Homestead both finished 8-1 in SAC play but the head-to-head win gives the tiebreaker to Carroll.

At By Hey Arena Purdue head coach Matt Painter was on hand to watch Keion Brooks Jr. and North Side bested visiting Bishop Luers 83-45.

Wayne’s Craig Young led the way with 23 points as the Generals beat Concordia 58-42. Jadon Dance led the Cadets with 12 points.

Asher Blum’s 28 points lead South Side to a double-overtime win at Snider by a score of 92-91. Dillon Duff led the Panthers with 24 points.

Hayden Smithey paced the Saints with 17 points while John Henry Reith and Matt Kochanski each scored 14 as Bishop Dwenger bested Northrop 63-57 in overtime. Conner Bedwell led the Bruins with 10 points.

New Haven led just 31-29 heading into the fourth quarter but managed to pull away from Heritage in Monroeville 42-32.

Jeremy Davison (22) and Lane Reed (21) combined for 43 points as Leo beat Lakewood Park 63-43. Isaac Schlotterback led the Panthers with 13 points while Carter Gonzalez and Zach Krafft added 10 points each.



Zach Daugherty’s three at the buzzer was the difference at North Arena as Huntington North edged visiting Plymouth 51-48.

Logan Kruse netted 18 points while Dalton Smith added 13 as DeKalb won county bragging rights with a 56-41 over Garrett at Paul Bateman Gymnasium.

Down in Ossian Norwell edged visiting Jay County 55-50. Will Geiger’s 20 points and 10 rebounds led the Knights while Brandon Nicholson added 13 points.

Bluffton edged Bellmont 48-46 behind 15 points from Jonathan Irwin. Bellmont was led by Aaron Lehrman with 12 points.

At Donald S. Weeks Gymnasium Columbia City beat visiting Manchester 57-52. The Eagles extended their dominance of the Squires, as they have not lost to Manchester since 1998.

Southwood won the TRC title outright by finishing 9-0 with a 77-54 win at Northfield. 1A no. 5 Southwood is now 17-3 overall.

Adams county bragging rights go to the Flying Jets this year as Adams Central won at South Adams 37-29.

2A no. 2 Westview stepped out of conference and earned a 45-30 win at Goshen. The Warriors, who are tied with Fairfield for the NECC lead at 8-1 in conference, are 20-1 overall.

Angola earned a 47-38 win against NECC rival Eastside.

Fairfield improved to 8-1 in the NECC to move into a tie for first place with Westview thanks to a 63-43 win at Churubusco on Friday night.

West Noble earned a road win at Hamilton on Friday 51-26.

In Albion Ridley Zolman led the Cougars with 14 points while Lucas Deck added 13 as Central Noble bested visting Fremont 60-50.