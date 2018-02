FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From underrate and overlooked to SAC champs.

Carroll clinched the conference title with a win over Homestead on the road in the Highlight Zone ‘Game of the Week,’ 55-45. Junior David Ejah led the way with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Chargers.

The Chargers jumped out to a 10-0 and held off the Spartans who struggled to shoot the ball.

Homestead plays Jay County on Saturday. Carroll takes on North Central out of Indianapolis on the road.