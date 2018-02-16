Vera Bradley donates totes, blankets to Parkview cancer patients

Vera Bradley on Friday celebrated Random Acts of Kindness Day by donating 150 totes and blankets to cancer patients at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Representatives from Vera Bradley delivered the items early Friday.
Photos: Vera Bradley ‘kindness’ donation
Photos: Vera Bradley ‘kindness’ donation x
