Police up presence at southern Indiana school after posts

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Police increased their presence at a southern Indiana high school while investigating what they called “concerning social media posts.”

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said in a recorded phone call to New Albany High School parents Friday afternoon that additional officers were posted at school as a precaution. He went on to say that police and school officials don’t believe there’s “a viable threat toward the school” and that “students were never in harm’s way.”

Bailey disclosed no other details about the social media posts. It wasn’t clear who might have been responsible or if police made any arrests.

WDRB-TV reported marked and unmarked police cars were parked at the school Friday afternoon.

The New Albany-Floyd County School Corp. referred requests for comment to police.

