Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

WABASH, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police have identified the burglary suspect killed in a police-involved shooting in northern Indiana.

They say 29-year-old Travis Tucker of Kokomo died in the shooting Wednesday afternoon in Wabash County, about 40 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.

Police say officers from the Wabash and Huntington county sheriff’s departments were responding to a tip about a man suspected in a Huntington County burglary when they found Tucker in a pickup truck in a field. They say Tucker had a shotgun and “an incident” occurred that led three Wabash County officers and one Huntington County officer to open fire on him.

No officers were injured.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.