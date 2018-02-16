Man facing 3rd trial in triple-killing seeks change of venue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Attorneys for a northern Indiana man who’s facing his third trial in a triple-murder case want that trial moved to another county.

Wayne Kubsch’s defense attorneys told a St. Joseph County judge Friday they’ll seek a change of venue. The judge gave them until March 16 to file that request.

Kubsch was twice convicted and sentenced to death in the 1998 killings of his 31-year-old wife, Beth Kubsch; her 35-year-old ex-husband, Rick Milewski; and her 10-year-old son, Aaron Milewski.

The Mishawaka man’s 2000 conviction was set aside by the Indiana Supreme Court in 2003.And a federal appeals court threw out his 2005 conviction in 2016, saying “critical evidence” that withheld from jurors might have convinced them Kubsch was innocent.

Prosecutors announced plans last year to try Kubsch a third time.

