Indianapolis ending contract for electric vehicle fleet

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The city of Indianapolis is ending a contract for an electric municipal vehicle fleet.

WXIN-TV reports administration of Mayor Joe Hogsett has signed an agreement to wind down the Vision Fleet deal.

The 2014 deal was signed by Hogsett’s predecessor Mayor Greg Ballard, who envisioned a 400-vehicle municipal fleet running on electricity or a hybrid-gasoline option. Now, the city will return 200 cars this year, keep 12 vehicles and pay $500,000 for charging stations on city-owned property.

The agreement to end the contract signed this week with Indy-Vision Funding I LLC indicates that the cars don’t meet Indianapolis’ needs. The electric vehicle vendor disagrees, however, and the agreement notes that Vision denies the city’s claims and doesn’t admit any liability.

Looking forward, the city remains interested in alternative fuel vehicles.

