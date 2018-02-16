Free Friday | Weekend events

Below is a list of events with free admission for the weekend of February 16th, 2018.
BurgerFi Grand Opening
7777 Coldwater Rd.
Feb. 16-28th
11 a.m.-10:00 p.m.
Free Fry-Day Friday
Free Cheeseburger Saturday
Free Kids Meal Sunday
Weather the Fort
200 E. Main St
Freimann Square
Feb. 17th
Saturday 4 p.m.
Free
2018 Winter Games Spirit Event
3869 Ice Way
SportONE Parkview Icehouse
Feb. 17th
Saturday 11 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
Learning Lincoln’s Legacy
900 Library Plaza
ACPL main branch
Feb. 17th
Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.