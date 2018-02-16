Fort Wayne murder suspect captured in Mississippi

Related Coverage Family of slain North Side coach honors legacy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday arrested a man in Biloxi, Mississippi who was wanted for a May 2017 shooting death in Fort Wayne according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Jaevin Eugene Bowie, 21, faces a murder charge for the killing of Terrance L. Miles whose body was found in a grassy area near a parking lot on Francis Street near East Central Towers on May 19.

A murder warrant was issued for Bowie on January 19 and in February, police asked for the public’s help in tracking him down. Friday’s news release did not indicate how authorities were able to find Bowie in Mississippi.

Bowie had been considered a suspect in the killing along with Henry Underwood after police released surveillance images of the two men last year.

Underwood was arrested by police during a traffic stop and Bowie turned himself in.

Bowie was initially charged with assisting a criminal, but the case was dismissed without formal charges being filed. Underwood was charged with false informing and carrying a firearm with a prior felony conviction. His trial is scheduled for April.

It’s not immediately clear why charges against Bowie were dropped.

At the time of his death, Miles, 36, was an employee within FWCS and a youth sports coach. His family described him as a great community man and someone who was dedicated to helping area youth.