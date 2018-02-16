Accused accomplice in coach’s death ordered released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man charged as an alleged accomplice in the shooting death of a Fort Wayne Community Schools educator and coach in May 2017 has been released from custody.

An Allen Superior Court judge on Friday ordered Henry E. Underwood released from custody because state law requires defendants be brought to trial within six months. Since Underwood was arrested in early June in relation to the May 19, 2017, fatal shooting of Terrance Miles near the East Central Towers apartments, that time frame has passed.

Underwood remains charged with felony Carrying a Handgun as a Felon, and is still scheduled to stand trial in April. Prosecutors said they are waiting on DNA testing results to return in order to proceed with the case.

Ironically, as Underwood was released, the man charged with Miles’ death – 21-year-old Jaevin Eugene Bowie – was arrested Thursday in Biloxi, Mississippi. Bowie faces a murder charge for the killing of Miles.

Miles was gunned down around 12:15 a.m. that mid-May morning near a parking lot entrance to East Central Towers apartments, along East Washington Boulevard just east of downtown Fort Wayne. A police officer checking on a 911 call about gunshots in the 900 block of Francis Street found his body in a grassy area on Francis Street about 100 feet north of East Washington Boulevard.

After Miles’ death, the community mourned the 36-year-old, who was an active youth mentor and coach in the city. Miles coached football at North Side High School and with Metro Youth Sports basketball and football teams. The father of two also mentored kids at the Boys and Girls Clubs.