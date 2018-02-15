Tim Tebow shares message of faith during Night of Hope

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Former Heisman Trophy winner and inspirational speaker Tim Tebow addressed thousands of people during an event in Fort Wayne Thursday night.

Tebow was the featured speaker at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Night of Hope at the Memorial Coliseum.

He shared several stories of his faith; one about meeting a disabled boy during a mission trip to the Philippines and another about meeting a girl with cerebral palsy at an awards show after losing a big game. Both instances, he said, were proof positive that God is leading him to a life beyond sports.

A two-time collegiate national champion, Tebow won the 2007 Heisman Trophy as quarterback for the Florida Gators. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos and led the team to a division crown and a playoff win. He was later traded to the New York Jets and signed briefly with both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles but never started.

Tebow pursued a professional baseball career in 2016. He’s also a college football analyst for ESPN.