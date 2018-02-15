‘Well-liked’ teen killed when car hits utility pole

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A teenager was killed in a traffic crash Wednesday night after a vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole.

Police and medics were called around 8:30 p.m. to U.S. 224 just west of C.R. 300 West on a report of vehicle crash there. Crews arrived to find a 1997 Chrysler Concord crashed into a utility pole, heavily damaged, with its driver dead inside.

In a Wells County Sheriff’s Department news release, investigators said the Chrysler was headed west on U.S. 224 when it left the north side of the roadway in a slight curve and struck a utility pole. It’s not clear why the sedan veered off the road.

The driver of the Chrysler — 17-year-old Michaela Adam of Markle — was found dead in the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

Scott Mills, superintendent of Northern Wells Community Schools, said the district was mourning the loss of Michaela, a junior at Norwell High School.

“Norwell High School and the Northern Wells community is deeply saddened and mourning the loss of Michaela Adam, junior, following a tragic automobile accident last night,” said Mills in an email to NewsChannel 15. “Michaela was an excellent student, well-liked by her peers, and active in band and music at NHS. School officials have coordinated counselors to be available to help students and staff through this very difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Michaela’s family and friends as they grieve the loss of their loved one.”

The impact of the crash snapped the utility pole, which fell across the road and cut power to the area. The pole was replaced and the power was restored a short time later.

The crash is still under investigation.