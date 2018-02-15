Pound of marijuana found on driver during traffic stop

By Published:
Items found in a backpack during a traffic stop near LaGrange on Feb. 14, 2018. (Photo Courtesy: LaGrange Police Department)

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – Police in LaGrange found marijuana on a driver during a traffic stop late Wednesday night, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 10:42 p.m. for a moving violation just east of LaGrange, according to a department statement.

Police said officers detected an odor of raw marijuana coming from within the vehicle. During a search, police found approximately 1 pound (476 grams) of marijuana in a backpack. They also found drug paraphernalia, according to police.

The driver, Bishop Odom of New York, was arrested on initial charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Related Posts