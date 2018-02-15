Pound of marijuana found on driver during traffic stop

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – Police in LaGrange found marijuana on a driver during a traffic stop late Wednesday night, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 10:42 p.m. for a moving violation just east of LaGrange, according to a department statement.

Police said officers detected an odor of raw marijuana coming from within the vehicle. During a search, police found approximately 1 pound (476 grams) of marijuana in a backpack. They also found drug paraphernalia, according to police.

The driver, Bishop Odom of New York, was arrested on initial charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.