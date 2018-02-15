North Dakota State Edges Fort Wayne Women’s Hoops 66-52

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – KeShyra McCarver scored a team-high 15 points with a pair of 3-pointers but Fort Wayne women’s basketball dropped a Summit League game to North Dakota State on Thursday (Feb. 15) evening 66-52 at the Gates Sports Center.

Fort Wayne opened the game on an 11-2 run and held a 17-15 advantage after the first quarter. The Mastodon defense picked up five steals in the opening 10 minutes.

The Bison responded in the second quarter with an extended 12-3 stretch that put NDSU up 37-28 at halftime.

The Mastodons cut the deficit to five points on multiple occasions in the third quarter, but couldn’t get over the hump to advance within a possession. The ‘Dons cut the deficit to eight and seven points in the fourth, but would get no closer.

De’Jour Young grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, including three on the offensive glass. She also added eight points and four assists.

Anna Lappenküper compiled nine points.

NDSU shot 41.2 percent (21-of-51) from the floor. Fort Wayne finished 17-of-54 at 31.5 percent.

North Dakota State improves to 9-17 (2-10 Summit League). Fort Wayne falls to 4-22 (1-12 Summit League). The ‘Dons are back in action on Saturday (Feb. 24) at the Gates Sports Center. It will be the regular season finale for the ‘Dons. It will also be Senior Day and Homecoming in a 3 p.m. start against South Dakota State.