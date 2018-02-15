No love lost between Komets and Fuel on Valentine’s Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a physical night on the ice but one that saw the Komets come out victorious as Fort Wayne bested the Indy Fuel 4-2 on Wednesday evening at War Memorial Coliseum.

After a scoreless first period the Komets sandwiched a Justin Hodgman powerplay goal and Gabriel Desjardins’ 24th lamplighter of the season around a Fuel goal to take a 2-1 lead into the third frame.

Shawn Szydlowski and Ryan Lowney both scored in the first two minutes of the third period to build a 4-1 lead for Fort Wayne.

Michael Houser stopped 22-fo-24 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets are back in action on Friday when they travel to Wheeling.