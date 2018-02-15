New Habitat for Humanity store to open in March

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Habitat for Humanity is set to open a new location for ReStore to help it better serve more families. The nonprofit is moving its 3837 N. Wells Street store to 4747 Lima Road.

Overall, it’s expected to be a better retail location. ReStore is estimated to rake in $1.5 million in annual sales by year five which goes directly to building more homes for families.

Not only will it help boost sales, but it will have more space, better parking and accessibility for customers. Anyone is welcome to shop there.

“We’ve been lucky to see that just the visibility of this store has such a positive impact which is why you see the quality of donations already stepping up in the current store,” said CEO, Justin Berger.

ReStore takes donations from businesses and residents. Berger said the store is in need of furniture, flooring, kitchen cabinets or any other household or home improvement items.

Habitat for Humanity has been busy with donations, though. Right now, it’s scheduling pickups about 2 weeks ahead. Crews will pickup business misorders in about 24 hours.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for March 9. A grand opening celebration is set for March 10 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more on ReStore, click here.