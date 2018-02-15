Mendon town employee stuck in auger, dies

MENDON, Ohio (WANE) – A Village of Mendon employee was killed on the job Thursday, according to a statement from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency crews were called to 340 East Market Street around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators said Brendan Poling, 49, Mendon, was in the back of a dump truck carrying salt when he appeared to get stuck in an auger. Poling’s body was found by another village employee.

Poling was pronounced deceased.

Poling was an employee of the Mendon Utility Department, according to the sheriff’s department.