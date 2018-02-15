Indiana governor directs lowering flags for Florida victims

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is directing that flags be lowered to half-staff across the state in honor of the Florida school shooting victims.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office says his order calls for flags to remain lowered until sunset Monday and asked for businesses and residents to do the same.

The attack Wednesday afternoon in Parkland, Florida, killed 17 people and wounded several others. A 19-year-old former student with a troubled past and his own AR-15 rifle has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Members of the Indiana House of Representatives opened their Thursday session by standing for a moment of silence.