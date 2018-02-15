GOTW Preview: Homestead vs. Carroll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What a difference two months make.

In the SAC Holiday Tournament, this was the No. 4 versus No. 5 matchup. Now Homestead and Carroll will face off for the outright conference title in the Highlight Zone ‘Game of the Week.’

The Spartans are a perfect 8-0 in conference this season and hold a 12-6 record overall. The Chargers are 7-1 in the SAC with their only loss coming to Wayne in mid-December.

This scenario is eerily similiar to just two years ago. Homestead and Carroll played for the SAC title late in the year and Tahj Curry hit a buzzer-bear to give the Spartans the dramatic win.