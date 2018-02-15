Garrett to take over as Bishop Dwenger football coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jason Garrett knows all about Bishop Dwenger. He also knows about winning with the Saints.

Bishop Dwenger will officially hire Garrett as the football coach.

He is just the 6th coach in program history and takes over for longtime head coach Chris Svarczkopf who retired following the season.

Garrett has been a part of the football program for the last six seasons in a myriad of roles including, most recently, offensive coordinator. Dwenger averaged 27 points per game last season. Over the last four years, the Saints alumni was also the baseball coach for the Saints. He led them to a trio of conference and sectional titles.

“Coach Garrett, a 1988 alum of Bishop Dwenger understands the true meaning of what it means to be BD Saint,” said Jason Schiffli, principal of Bishop Dwenger. “He appreciates the importance of maintaining the highly guarded and respected traditions that have been a part of the school and football program since the very beginning.”