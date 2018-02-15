Construction begins on The Landing, day of celebration marks occasion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After much planning and anticipation, construction work officially got underway on The Landing revitalization project Thursday.

“Columbia Street will again be the coolest and liveliest place in the whole city,” Matt Parker from the Downtown Development Trust exclaimed.

An afternoon of celebration marked the occasion for community and project leaders. It started with a press conference with developers and Mayor Tom Henry, followed by a media tour of a few of the buildings at the heart of the project. You can see a gallery from the tour below the story.

The celebration ended with an official groundbreaking ceremony at Columbia Street West. About 100 people gathered and listened to several speakers, before the shovels were brought out for a photo op with dirt.

“We’re doing it in a way that is bringing back one of the most special parts of Fort Wayne,” Bobby Maly from Model Group said of the project his development firm is handling. “So, it’s going to be uniquely Fort Wayne.”

Fences and signage went up the past week, the first evidence work on the long-await project is underway.

“Very happy that this day has finally come after years and years of getting this project online, getting it formalized, getting it through a development agreement and now we’re here,” Kirk Moriarty of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. explained with a grin.

The Landing project has been shepherded by Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. but has been on the radar for many groups in The Summit City for years.

“When we walked in, there were so many people who have done so many things and spent so much time and energy to get The Landing to the place where we can take the ball from here,” Maly added.

‘Here’ is the start of construction. Crews have already started gutting and cleaning buildings, getting them ready for tenants come next spring.

Two-thirds of the business space is already spoken for, including a Utopian Coffee coffee shop at the old Flashback location.

“it’s moving forward and we know in a year and a half from now we know we’ll be able to enjoy the fine dining,” Moriarty said. “Some people will have the opportunity to work here. Some will have the opportunity to live here. A lot of people will have the opportunity to play here.”

The day also marked the launch of the official website for the project, answering several questions for those interested in being a part of the final product. You can find that here, at thelandingfw.com.

