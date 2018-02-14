Scott makes IPFW history as Dons down WIU

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne led wire-to-wire in a 90-74 Summit League men’s basketball victory on Thursday (Feb. 14) evening at the Gates Sports Center.

Bryson Scott entered the night needing only one basket to become the Division I era program record holder for points in a season. He didn’t waste time getting the mark, converting on a layup on the game’s first possession. It gave Scott 639 points. He passed Max Landis’ 638 in 2015-16.

Scott finished his night with 19 points to bring his season total to 656. Scott is now poised to break the all-time single-season program record held by Bruce Roland. Roland scored 672 points in 1987-88.

The Mastodons used a 10-0 run early in the first half to take control of the game. The run was punctuated by a corner 3-pointer by Jordon King. It put the ‘Dons up 25-11. Fort Wayne would lead by as many as 16 points in the opening half.

As is the case in the Summit League, Western Illinois had a run in them in the second half. The Leathernecks advanced within seven points at 60-53 with just under 12 minutes left in the game but Fort Wayne responded with 12 of the next 14 points. It would be the last time the Leathernecks would threaten.

Scott was just one of five ‘Dons to finish in double-digits. Kason Harrell had a team-high 20 points. He made three of his first four 3-point attempts to help the ‘Dons open the early lead. Harrell also totaled a career-high five steals.

John Konchar filled up the box score with 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists and a career-high five blocks. He was 8-of-11 from the floor.

Xzavier Taylor added 11 points and nine rebounds. He was 5-of-5 from the free throw line.

King pitched in 10 points with six rebounds in 10 minutes.

The Mastodons held a 41-32 rebounding edge. Fort Wayne shot 52.4 percent (33-of-63) from the floor while limiting Western Illinois to 40.3 percent (27-of-67) shooting.

Fort Wayne improves to 17-12 (6-6 Summit League). Western Illinois falls to 11-13 (2-9 Summit League). The ‘Dons return to action on Saturday (Feb. 17) at North Dakota State.