FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Following an overtime loss by the Saint Francis ladies against Grace the USF men topped the Lancers 99-81 to move into a tie for the lead in the Crossroads League standings.

The USF men were led by Bryce Lienhoop with 24 points while Stephen Turner and Evan Henry each had 15.

The USF ladies fell 74-67 in OT. Kara Gerka led the Cougars with 24 points while Homestead grads Lindley Kistler and Savannah Buck added 13 and 10, respectively.