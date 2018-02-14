Red Wing Shoes leaving East State Village for busier location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Summit City’s Red Wing Shoes store is set to relocate.

The business began as a grocery store on East State Blvd. around 50 years ago. It transitioned into a shoe store a short time later. It became a Red Wing dealer around 35 years ago.

The store has served generations of workers getting shoes, boots and other work gear. The customers are typically destination shoppers and not passerbys.

Manager Heather Wines told NewsChannel 15 customers have been sentimental, sharing stories of their fathers and grandfathers, as they see a sign promoting the move. She called the change “bittersweet.”

The “sweet” part for Wines is the new location at the busy intersection of Coliseum Blvd. and Coldwater Rd. She said the business needs the additional space and will benefit from the traffic and parking.

The new location is set to open March 1 while the E. State location will close February 26.

Wines said there has been interest in the space Red Wing Shoes will leave empty on E. State, but nothing has been set in stone.