Police pursuit of stolen Ohio school bus hits 100 mph

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say speeds reached 100 mph during a police pursuit of a stolen school bus in southwest Ohio

The Dayton Daily News reports a chase began shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. The bus had been stolen from the Twin Valley schools in West Alexandria, about 19 miles west of Dayton.

The chase began in Brookville, northwest of Dayton. The bus struck a parked car during the chase, which ended in the Dayton suburb of Trotwood.

A suspect was arrested.

