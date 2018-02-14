No air travel for Indiana woman charged with attacking crew

DETROIT (AP) — An Indiana woman charged with attacking a Delta Air Lines crew on an international flight is barred from air travel while her case is pending.

Camille Krueger of LaPorte, Indiana, appeared in Detroit federal court on Wednesday, a week after she was charged. A judge ordered several conditions, including a ban on commercial air travel.

Authorities say Krueger had to be restrained on a Delta plane after attacking her husband and crew members during a Germany-to-Detroit flight on Jan. 14. She had been drinking wine.

A military police officer subdued Krueger with flexible wrist cuffs, and she was secured in her seat for the final 90 minutes. A mask and leg restraints were placed on Krueger to stop her from spitting and kicking.