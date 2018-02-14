Liquor store chain bourbon auction lands $26K for charity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An auction of limited release bourbons collected $26,600 for a nonprofit. Belmont Beverage handed a check to Homebound Meals Wednesday with the money from the annual auction.

The liquor store chain is by law required to take retail plus tax for the purchase of each item. But, all dollars over retail plus tax are then donated to a charity.

Belmont Beverage decided to give to Homebound Meals because it is all volunteer based and doesn’t accept government funding. Volunteers deliver warm meals to people who can’t leave their homes.

This was the second highest amount of money Belmont Beverage has given to charity.

The 25-year-old bourbon came from Pappy Van Winkle which only produced 710 bottles.